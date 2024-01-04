MESCIUS Inc. Releases Document Solutions V7

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Pa., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Document Solutions v7 release. This release marks a significant milestone as the first major release under the newly branded product name. During GrapeCity's rebrand and name change in November, the GrapeCity Documents product line shifted to Document Solutions. This transformative update has many innovative features to elevate your document processing experience.

With the v7 release, the Document Solutions team has added a new Caret Annotation, a powerful tool for reviewing PDF documents, in Document Solutions for PDF (formerly GrapeCity Documents for PDF). The CaretAnnotation class lets users precisely note missing content or necessary changes programmatically. The team has also added an ITimeStampGenerator interface that seamlessly empowers the generation of personalized time-stamp tokens by assigning them to the

TimeStamp

property in the

SignatureProperties

and

TimeStampProperties

classes. Read the release announcement

to learn more about additional v7 features for Document Solutions for PDF.

The Document Solutions v7 release comes with features designed to elevate your document processing experience.

In Document Solutions for Excel, .NET and Java editions (formerly GrapeCity Documents for Excel), a user-defined function derived from the new

AsyncCustomFunction

class now supports asynchronous calculations. Additionally, the

CalcError

type introduces a ' Busy ' enum, signifying that a cell is currently calculating an asynchronous formula. These enhancements in Document Solutions for Excel empower users to leverage asynchronous calculations within their custom functions, providing flexibility and efficiency in scenarios involving complex computations. Visit the website to learn more about the v7 updates to the .NET and Java editions of Document Solutions for Excel.

Experience a new level of image editing precision with Document Solutions Image Viewer's latest update, featuring an array of

selection tools

and the

ability to cut, copy, and paste from images. This v7 enhancement is designed to streamline the image editing process, making selecting specific regions and focusing on particular elements within an image easier and faster to perform detailed analyses.

View the release article

to learn more about additional enhancements for Document Solutions Image Viewer.

"We are pleased to announce the release of Document Solutions v7," said Product Manager Shilpa Sharma. "With cutting-edge features and a user-centric design, this release elevates workflows to make document management more efficient and seamless."

About MESCIUS inc.:

MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit

.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

