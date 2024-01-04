Enemy Launched 25 Airstrikes On Tavria Axis In Past 24 Hours - General Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders almost doubled the number of combat engagements in the Tavria sector in the past 24 hours, continuing to launch airstrikes and shell Ukrainian positions with artillery.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, the enemy launched 25 airstrikes, 1 missile strike, carried out 47 combat engagements and fired artillery 875 times in the past 24 hours. The total losses of the occupiers amounted to 423 people and 72 pieces of military equipment. In particular, [Russian forces lost] 10 tanks, 14 multiple armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 1 multiple rocket launcher, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 vehicles and 4 pieces of special equipment," he said.

Russian infantry attacks reduce in Tavria sector

In addition, two ammunition depots and another important enemy target were destroyed.

Ukrainian forces eliminated 780 Russian invaders across the front over the last 24 hours.