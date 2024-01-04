NATO-Ukraine Council To Discuss Russia's Missile Terrorism Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The NATO-Ukraine Council will hold a meeting at the level of ambassadors on Wednesday, January 10, to discuss Russia's recent missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.

NATO's Acting Spokesperson Dylan White announced this on his X account, Ukrinform reports.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday, January 10, at ambassadorial level on Ukraine's request following recent Russian missile & drone attacks," he wrote.

On December 29, 2023, Russian troops launched a massive aerial attack on Ukraine, using kamikaze drones and various types of missiles.

The enemy then used about 160 drones and missiles, targeting a number of regions across the country.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 27 drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

The attack on Kyiv damaged warehouses in the Shevchenkivskyi district and killed 32 people.

On January 2, Russian invaders carried out another massive attack on the country, killing five people and injuring 130 others. Over 250 civilian objects were damaged.