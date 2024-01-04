Preventing IAEA Access To Part Of ZNPP May Be Attempt To Hide Real Situation At Plant - Energoatom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Energoatom Petro Kotin believes that the denial of access to the reactor halls of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to IAEA experts is an attempt by the Russians to conceal the true situation at the plant.

This was reported by the company, Ukrinform saw.

"According to Energoatom President Petro Kotin, the fact that the experts of the IAEA's monitoring mission were not allowed to enter the reactor halls where the reactor cores are located and spent nuclear fuel is stored may be an attempt by the Russian occupiers to conceal the true situation at ZNPP," the statement said.

Kotin also emphasized that Energoatom remains the only legitimate operator of ZNPP, so only the return of the plant under full control of Ukraine can ensure its nuclear and radiation safety.

As reported, the IAEA experts are still unable to access all parts of the site, and for the past two weeks they have not been allowed to enter the reactor halls of power units 1, 2 and 6, where the reactor core and spent fuel are located.

In addition, the invaders are restricting the IAEA's access to some parts of the ZNPP's engine room, in particular to the reactor areas of the 3rd, 4th and 6th power units.