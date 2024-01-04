Death Toll In Russia's Jan 2 Missile Attack On Kharkiv Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman who was injured in Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2 has died in the hospital.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, one of the wounded - an 84-year-old woman - died in the hospital. As of now, as a result of the massive Russian missile attack, 2 women have died, and 62 more civilians have been injured," the post said.

Russians attack Kharkiv with S-300 missiles – preliminary data

Olena Shapoval, a spokeswoman at the Kharkiv regional military administration, told Ukrinform that people continued to turn to various medical institutions - with an acute reaction to stress, nausea, minor injuries, and acubarotrauma.

Early on January 2, Russian forces struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with Iskander-M missiles, killing a 91-year-old woman and injuring over 60 people.

Dozens of residential buildings, administrative buildings, university buildings, gas pipelines and heating networks were damaged in the city.