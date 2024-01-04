Death Toll In Russia's Jan 2 Missile Attack On Kharkiv Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman who was injured in Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2 has died in the hospital.
The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Unfortunately, one of the wounded - an 84-year-old woman - died in the hospital. As of now, as a result of the massive Russian missile attack, 2 women have died, and 62 more civilians have been injured," the post said. Read also:
Russians attack Kharkiv with S-300 missiles – preliminary data
Olena Shapoval, a spokeswoman at the Kharkiv regional military administration, told Ukrinform that people continued to turn to various medical institutions - with an acute reaction to stress, nausea, minor injuries, and acubarotrauma.
Early on January 2, Russian forces struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with Iskander-M missiles, killing a 91-year-old woman and injuring over 60 people.
Dozens of residential buildings, administrative buildings, university buildings, gas pipelines and heating networks were damaged in the city.
MENAFN04012024000193011044ID1107684297
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.