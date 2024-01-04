               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku International Center For Multiculturalism Expands Its International Cooperation


1/4/2024 7:17:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku International Center for Multiculturalism expanded its international cooperation relations in 2023, Azernews reports.

Baku International Multiculturalism Center stated that last year the Center signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research of Kazakhstan and the Kirkuk Cultural Association.

The purpose of the memorandum signed with the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies of Kazakhstan is to develop cooperation in the field of scientific research, providing methodological and expert support to the field of public solidarity and unity.

The purpose of the memorandum signed with the Kirkuk Culture Association is to strengthen the cultural unity of the Turkish peoples and to expand cultural relations with the compatriots of the Republic of Azerbaijan living in foreign countries, including the Turkmen who have historically settled in the territory of the Republic of Iraq and are currently living there, and to mutually study common historical traditions, ethnic cultural and spiritual values. and preaching.

