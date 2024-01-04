Baku International Center For Multiculturalism Expands Its International Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku International Center for Multiculturalism expanded its
international cooperation relations in 2023, Azernews reports.
Baku International Multiculturalism Center stated that last year
the Center signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Institute of
Applied Ethnopolitical Research of Kazakhstan and the Kirkuk
Cultural Association.
The purpose of the memorandum signed with the Institute of
Applied Ethnopolitical Studies of Kazakhstan is to develop
cooperation in the field of scientific research, providing
methodological and expert support to the field of public solidarity
and unity.
The purpose of the memorandum signed with the Kirkuk Culture
Association is to strengthen the cultural unity of the Turkish
peoples and to expand cultural relations with the compatriots of
the Republic of Azerbaijan living in foreign countries, including
the Turkmen who have historically settled in the territory of the
Republic of Iraq and are currently living there, and to mutually
study common historical traditions, ethnic cultural and spiritual
values. and preaching.
