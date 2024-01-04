Azerbaijan Enters Global Market Through Expanding Its Gas Export

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
The opening of the Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector in December is
one of the important events in terms of expanding the geography of
Azerbaijani gas exports.
According to Azernews, the head of the Azerbaijan Petroleum
Research Center (ACE) Ilham Shaban said this in his comment to
Day .
According to him, Azerbaijani gas has not yet reached Serbia,
although they are already writing about it. So far, the
interconnector, laid in February 2023, has just opened. Serbia will
begin receiving Azerbaijani gas from January this year.
“In order for supplies to begin, all formalities accepted in
Europe must be settled. In any case, the commissioning of this
interconnector is, as President Ilham Aliyev said when speaking at
its opening, a step aimed at expanding the geography of Azerbaijani
gas exports. From year to year, Azerbaijan annually expands the
geography of buyers of its oil and gas.
If we take a tour of the history of Azerbaijani gas exports, we
will see that in 2007 Azerbaijan moved from the category of gas
importers to the category of exporters of natural gas. Georgia
became the first buyer of our gas, and then the gas was imported by
Turkiye.
On the last day of 2020, Azerbaijani gas went to Greece and
Italy. Bulgaria joined in 2021. Romania joined the list of buyers
in 2023. Hungary will also begin receiving our gas in 2024. Serbia
has already signed an agreement to purchase 400 "Azerbaijan has
millions of cubic meters of gas. From 2027, these volumes are
planned to increase to 1 billion cubic meters," the expert
said.
The expert also noted that other countries are on the list of
future buyers.
"Slovakia (1 billion cubic meters) and Albania (700 million
cubic meters). Commercial agreements have not yet been signed, but
the corresponding memorandums already exist and work is underway in
this direction.
The instability experienced by the energy market due to
geopolitical realities still continues," Ilham Shaban said.
Moreover, steps are being taken to connect the broken supply
chain. The Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector and preparation for the
import of Azerbaijani gas are components of this process.
