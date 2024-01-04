First Quarter Summary: (1)



Net sales of $308.7 million versus $300.9 million

Net income of $35.6 million versus $35.9 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.35 versus $0.36

Adjusted Diluted EPS ( 2) of $0.43 versus $0.42 Adjusted EBITDA ( 4) $62.0 million versus $60.8 million



Reaffirm fiscal year 2024 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA ( 3) outlook (4) :



Net sales expected to increase at the high end of the Company's long-term algorithm of 4-6%, including the benefit of a fifty- third week Adjusted EBITDA ( 3) anticipated to increase slightly greater than the net sales growth rate

"We are pleased with our fiscal first quarter financial results and marketplace performance that were in line with estimates," said Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods. "Simply Good Foods retail takeaway in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, in the combined measured and unmeasured channels, was solid and increased slightly more than 8%,(5) driven by volume growth. As expected, retail takeaway outpaced net sales growth of 2.6% due primarily to timing of shipments versus the year ago period related to "New Year, New You" in-store programming."

"Our first quarter marketplace results are a positive start to the year and, while early, the second quarter is off to a good start. Additionally, we have strong marketing and merchandising plans in place for "New Year, New You" season which started this week and will run through the second quarter of fiscal 2024. We're pleased with the progress we've made on the acceleration plans for Quest and the revitalization plan for Atkins. We are confident in our strategy and execution and we believe we are positioned to drive sustained profitable growth. As such, we reaffirm our full year fiscal 2024 outlook and expect net sales growth, driven by volume, to be at the high end of our 4-6% long-term algorithm, including the benefit of a fifty-third week. We continue to anticipate solid gross margin expansion during the year and meaningful investments in marketing and growth initiatives, as well as organizational capabilities. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase slightly higher than the net sales growth rate. We're excited about our prospects and thankful for the efforts of our passionate employees who continue to drive the business forward."

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales increased $7.8 million, or 2.6%, to $308.7 million. As expected, sales performance was driven by Quest volume growth which more than offset Atkins softness. North America and International net sales increased 2.6% and 0.7%, respectively, versus last year.

Total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway for the thirteen weeks ended November 26, 2023, increased 7.1% in the U.S. measured channels of IRI MULO + Convenience Stores. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, total Simply Good Foods combined measured and unmeasured channel U.S. retail takeaway increased about 8%.(5) Quest retail takeaway in the combined U.S. measured and unmeasured channels increased about 19% and Atkins was down about 4%.

Gross profit was $115.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of $4.1 million from the year ago period. Gross margin was 37.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 versus 36.9% last year, an increase of 40 basis points. The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to lower ingredient and packaging costs.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported net income of $35.6 million compared to $35.9 million for the comparable period of fiscal 2023.

Operating expenses of $63.3 million increased $4.8 million versus the comparable period of 2023. Selling and marketing expenses increased $3.5 million to $32.0 million primarily due to investments in growth initiatives and higher advertising costs. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $27.0 million increased $1.3 million compared to the year ago period primarily due to higher stock-based compensation and executive transition costs.

Net interest income and interest expense was $4.9 million, a decline of $2.1 million versus the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The interest expense decline was due to a lower term loan debt balance versus the year ago period. Interest income increased by $1.0 million due to higher cash balances and the related increase in interest rates versus the year ago period and other sources.

Adjusted EBITDA(3), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, was $62.0 million versus $60.8 million in the year ago period.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported earnings per diluted share (“Diluted EPS”) of $0.35 versus $0.36 in the year ago period. The diluted weighted average total shares outstanding in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was approximately 101.1 million versus 100.7 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS(3), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to Diluted EPS calculated under GAAP, was $0.43 versus $0.42 in the year ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company had cash of $121.4 million. Cash flow from operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was about $47.5 million, an increase of $38.8 million compared to last year. During the quarter, the Company repaid $10.0 million of its term loan debt, and at the end of the quarter, the outstanding principal balance was $275.0 million. Subsequent to the close of the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company repaid an additional $25.0 million of its term debt.

Outlook ( 4)

Given the good start to the year, the Company reaffirms its full year fiscal 2024 outlook. The Company expects sales growth to be driven by volume and has strong advertising and marketing plans in place, as well as innovation, merchandising and promotions that should drive sustained, overall, financial and marketplace results.

Additionally, the Company expects lower supply chain costs in fiscal 2024, which will result in strong gross margin expansion and provide it with flexibility to meaningfully invest in marketing and growth initiatives, as well as new organizational capabilities. Therefore, the Company continues to anticipate the following for the full year fiscal 2024:



Net sales expected to increase at the high end of the Company's long-term algorithm of 4-6%, including the benefit of a fifty-third week; and

Adjusted EBITDA(4,6) anticipated to increase slightly greater than the net sales growth rate.



___________________________________

(1) All comparisons for the first quarter ended November 25, 2023, versus the first quarter ended November 26, 2022.

(2) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes acquisition related costs, such as business transaction costs, integration expense and depreciation and amortization expense in calculating Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(4) The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to Earnings Per Share or Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, expected for 2024, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

(5) Combined IRI MULO + C-store and Company unmeasured channel estimate for the 13-weeks ending November 26, 2023.



About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements, and other product offerings. The product portfolio we develop, market and sell consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (“RTD”) shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Quest® and Atkins® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with acquisition opportunities in the nutritional snacking space. For more information, please refer to .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by or include words such as“will”,“expect”,“intends” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements relate to future events or our future financial or operational performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our operations being dependent on changes in consumer preferences and purchasing habits regarding our products, a global supply chain and effects of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressure on us and our contract manufacturers, our ability to continue to operate at a profit or to maintain our margins, the effect pandemics or other global disruptions on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the sufficiency of our sources of liquidity and capital, our ability to maintain current operation levels and implement our growth strategies, our ability to maintain and gain market acceptance for our products or new products, our ability to capitalize on attractive opportunities, our ability to respond to competition and changes in the economy including changes regarding inflation and increasing ingredient and packaging costs and labor challenges at our contract manufacturers and third party logistics providers, the amounts of or changes with respect to certain anticipated raw materials and other costs, difficulties and delays in achieving the synergies and cost savings in connection with acquisitions, changes in the business environment in which we operate including general financial, economic, capital market, regulatory and geopolitical conditions affecting us and the industry in which we operate, our ability to maintain adequate product inventory levels to timely supply customer orders, changes in taxes, tariffs, duties, governmental laws and regulations, the availability of or competition for other brands, assets or other opportunities for investment by us or to expand our business, competitive product and pricing activity, difficulties of managing growth profitably, the loss of one or more members of our management team, potential for increased costs and harm to our business resulting from unauthorized access of the information technology systems we use in our business, expansion of our wellness platform and other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, forward-looking statements provide the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)