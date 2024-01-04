Revolution Medicines To Present At 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company's chief executive officer and chairman, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. PT.
To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the“Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines' website at . Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the“Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.
About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D multi-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors in the company's development pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C).
CONTACT: Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:
Erin Graves
650-779-0136
...
