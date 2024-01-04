(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCCG Management Appoints Peter Kula as Vice President of Global Strategy.

SCCG Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Kula as Vice President of Global Strategy.

- Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas, NV – SCCG Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Kula as Vice President of Global Strategy. With his extensive background in the gaming industry, Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic acumen to the team. His professional journey, marked by significant roles in iGaming business development at leading corporations including Caesars and Amazon, has equipped him with a unique perspective and deep understanding of the industry's dynamics.

Peter's role at SCCG will focus on developing and enhancing strategies across various key areas, including sales, marketing, client success, product market analysis, and business development strategy. His vast experience and innovative approach will be pivotal in boosting SCCG's processes for acquiring new business and developing strong client-partner relationships.

Additionally, Peter will serve as an essential connector for SCCG's clients, utilizing his extensive network and industry insights to foster meaningful partnerships and collaborations.

With a history in the regulated gaming space dating back to 2014, Peter has developed relationships and executed multiple agreements with diverse entities in the sector. His understanding of the Post-PASPA gaming environment has been a critical asset in his previous leadership roles at Amazon, Sightline Payments, Caesars Digital/William Hill, and Caesars Entertainment.

At Amazon's Appstore and Devices Division, Peter's achievements included identifying and pursuing key partnerships in various sectors and establishing comprehensive market strategies. Prior to Amazon, he served as the Director of Partnerships and Business Development at Sightline Payments, Nevada's first fintech unicorn, where he contributed significantly to sales strategies and client management.

Reflecting on his new role, Peter Kula stated, "Joining SCCG allows me to highlight our group's expertise and craft a story of growth, innovation, and shared success for our partners."

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, stated, "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Peter Kula to our executive team. His distinguished career in business development and strategic partnerships, particularly with industry leaders like Caesars and Amazon, aligns seamlessly with our strategic objectives at SCCG. We are optimistic that Peter's expertise will be a key factor in propelling our organization towards new heights of success.”

Peter's appointment signifies a major step for SCCG Management in its continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation in the gaming industry.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm , featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

"CONTACT"

Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn