Crowdfunding Professional Association (Cfpa) Announces Additions To Its Board

- Brian ChristieWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Crowdfunding Professional Association , the association representing the regulated investment crowdfunding industry, announced today that ten additional professionals have accepted invitations to join its board.Board of Directors Additions“We're thrilled to add such a distinguished group to the board,” CfPA's 2024 President, Brian Christie, said of the new board members.“Each of them contributes a unique and powerful perspective that will help the organization and the industry grow and thrive.”The additions include:1. Andrew Connor is the founder of the Center for Community Ownership, which works on community investment and community-owned enterprise projects across the United States.2. Andrew Stephenson has been involved in the crowdfunding space with CrowdCheck since 2013, helping portals and companies make crowdfunding a genuine form of business financing.3. Angela Barbash is a mom, anthropologist, and the co-founder of Michigan-based Revalue. She delights in creating healing spaces for regenerative finance to blossom for all investors.4. Benji Jones, a corporate securities attorney with Smith Anderson Law Firm in Raleigh, NC, has been active in the investment crowdfunding space since the adoption of the JOBS Act of 2012.5. Bill Huston, founder of Crowd Max Publishing, LLC, created the transformative CrowdFit program empowering Latino and Black Founders to successfully raise capital using Reg CF.6. Eric Cox is the Head of Growth at Netcapital. Eric practiced Corporate Law at Cooley LLP after earning his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.7. Eve Picker is the founder & CEO of Small Change, a real estate crowdfunding platform matching developers with everyday investors. Lover of cities. Architect. Urban change agent. Fintech pioneer.8. Jason Fishman, CEO of DNA (DigitalNicheAgency), a leading Investor Marketing Agency that has worked on over 350 Equity Crowdfunding campaigns that collectively raised 9-figures of capital.9. Robin Sosnow, a securities attorney in NYC/Miami, a graduate school professor at CMU, and CEO of Bootstrap Legal. Her focus is on equity crowdfunding, startups, legal innovation, and blockchain technology.10. Vincent Bowen, Founder of Mavin (social platform where members will share revenues), BLM5280 Core Leader. Former Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Robertson Stephens investment banker, Bundesbank FellowChosen from among the members of the organization, the CfPA's officers and directors serve as volunteers. Membership in CfPA is open to issuers, investors, platforms, service providers, ecosystem partners, and other stakeholders in the crowdfunding ecosystem who wish to support the mission of the association.The new board members join existing board members with ongoing terms, including Devin Thorpe (The SuperCrowd, Inc.), Brian Christie (Brainsy Inc. & Crowdfund Holdings Innovators: CHI), Jenny Kassan (The Kassan Group), Brian Belley (KingsCrowd), Scott McIntyre (Weconomy & National Commonwealth Group), Samson Williams (Milky Way Economy LLC), Sara Hanks (CrowdCheck), Brian Korn (Manatt), Peter Rostovsky (Raiseway), Etan Butler (The Dalmore Group), Rebecca Kacaba (Dealmaker), and Andrew Savikas (Halloway).The mission of the Crowdfunding Professional Association is to foster the growth of the regulated investment crowdfunding economy by supporting issuers and investors (and potential issuers and investors) and by working with portal operators and other crowdfunding professionals in the broader crowdfunding ecosystem. On behalf of these constituents and members, the CfPA advocates with regulators and legislators. The CfPA, a U.S. 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade group, carries out its mission through innovative programs, publishing online, annual gatherings, periodic webinars, and by providing guidance to investors and issuers alike. Learn more at , , or join as a member at .

