Ceiba Health Chosen As The Preferred Infusion Pump Medical Device Integration Platform For Canberra Health In Australia

Daniel Allen, Senior Vice President of Ceiba Healthcare

- Daniel Allen, Senior Vice President of Ceiba HealthcareNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ceiba Healthcare is pleased to announce that its flagship product, Ceiba eConnect, has been selected by Canberra Health to connect Infusion device data with their EMR. The integration platform will facilitate seamless connections between infusion pumps and the EPIC EMR solution, enhancing patient care and streamlining clinical workflows.The decision to implement Ceiba eConnect comes after an extensive evaluation of various medical device integration solutions available in the market. The Australian Capital Territory, Canberra Health Hospitals recognized the need for a robust and reliable platform that could efficiently connect infusion pumps to the existing EPIC EMR system, ensuring real-time data transmission and comprehensive patient records. The solution will support the bidirectional communication between the solutions.Daniel Allen , Senior Vice President of Ceiba Healthcare, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited that Ceiba eConnect has been chosen by Canberra Health to spearhead their medical device integration efforts. Our platform is designed to deliver secure and accurate data exchange, minimizing errors and maximizing the efficiency of healthcare professionals."Ceiba's eConnect IoMT solution offers numerous benefits, including:Seamless Integration: The platform seamlessly integrates with a wide range of infusion pumps and medical devices, ensuring a unified healthcare ecosystem.Enhanced Patient Safety: By enabling near real-time data transmission, Ceiba eConnect helps prevent medication errors and enhances patient safety.Streamlined Workflows: The integration platform optimizes clinical workflows, allowing medical professionals to focus more on patient care and less on manual data entry.Improved Efficiency: By eliminating redundant tasks, healthcare providers can operate more efficiently, leading to better patient outcomes.The implementation of Ceiba eConnect is set to commence immediately with an estimated completion date within early 2024, helping Canberra Health to reach excellence in patient care and clinical management.About Ceiba Healthcare:Ceiba Healthcare is a provider of innovative healthcare solutions, dedicated to improving patient care and operational efficiency in the healthcare industry. The company specializes in IoMT medical device integration and interoperability, offering a suite of cutting-edge products designed to streamline clinical workflows and enhance patient safety.For media inquiries or more information about Ceiba eConnect and Ceiba Healthcare, please contact:Daniel Allen SVP, International commercial Leader...

