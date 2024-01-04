Share of dollar in international reserves plummets

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released data indicating a substantial decline in the share of the United States dollar in global central bank reserves, plummeting to 59.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023. This notable reduction highlights the ongoing trend of de-dollarization gaining momentum worldwide, as countries diversify their reserve holdings.



Comparing this figure to the year 2000, when the dollar's share stood at approximately 70 percent, underscores the significant shift in global reserve dynamics over the past two decades. Despite the decrease, the United States dollar retains its position as the world's leading reserve currency, with the euro following as the second-largest. However, the euro's share has declined to 19.6 percent.



While the Japanese yen experienced a modest increase in its proportion of world reserves, growing from 5.3 percent to 5.5 percent in the previous three-month period, other major currencies such as the Chinese yuan, British pound, Canadian dollar, and Swiss franc saw relatively minor changes.



An intriguing aspect of this global economic landscape is the rising prominence of the Chinese yuan. According to data from the global financial messaging service SWIFT, the yuan's share of international payments reached a record high in November, positioning it as the fourth most used currency globally. Additionally, cross-border yuan lending has seen an uptick, and the People's Bank of China has engaged in over 30 bilateral currency swaps with foreign central banks, including those of Saudi Arabia and Argentina.



SWIFT suggests that the growing share of the yuan in cross-border transactions is indicative of China's strategic shift away from the United States dollar. This aligns with Beijing's efforts to promote the use of the renminbi on the global stage. As the world witnesses this evolving landscape of reserve currencies, the decline in the United States dollar's share signals a transformative phase in the international monetary system, reflecting the broader trend of countries seeking greater currency diversification and reducing dependence on a single dominant reserve currency.





