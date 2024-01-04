Rapper Iggy Azalea Won't Be Finishing Her 4Th Album

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Rapper Iggy Azalea has shared a lengthy post on X explaining that she wouldn't be finishing her 4th album, and would be pursuing different creative endeavours.

"I've always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world," Azalea wrote, reports People magazine.

She continued:“I know a lot of people have this idea that I was 'bullied away from music' and that's something I've always laughed at because I'd never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I'm too stubborn. I think I've even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don't like being viewed as someone who quits.”

As per People, Azalea then revealed that she would be moving away from music and into something else.“In truth what I've known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting”, she explained. "To many of you that's no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, I do spend a lot more time on that part of things... because I'm most confident at that.”

She added: "That's why I want to let you know that I'm not going to finish my album. It's been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven't felt the urge to go back to it. The rapper said she feels "really happy & passionate when she's "focused on that.”

"I want to stick to what's undeniably best for me," she said of her decision, adding: "Can't wait to start sharing some of the things I've been involved in creating and hoping you'll see my quirk and humour in anything I touch."

The 'Black Widow' performer then offered an apology to fans who were waiting on music from her. "I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated - I'm sorry to let you down," she wrote. "But, it's more important I don't let myself down. I hope you'll understand.”

