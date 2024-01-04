Microsoft Aims To Add Copilot Key To Windows PC Keyboards

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Microsoft on Thursday introduced a new Copilot key to the Windows PC keyboards, which when hit will launch the Copilot in Windows experience, making it easier to use Copilot in your daily life.

"The Copilot key joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard and when pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day-to-day," Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, said in a blogpost.

"We see this as another transformative moment in our journey with Windows where Copilot will be the entry point into the world of AI on the PC," he added.

Over the coming days leading up to and at CES, the tech giant mentioned that users will start to see the Copilot key on many of the new Windows 11 PCs from its ecosystem partners, with availability beginning in late February through Spring, including on upcoming Surface devices.

Nearly 30 years ago, Microsoft introduced the Windows key to the PC keyboard which enabled people all over the world to interact with Windows.

"There's never been a better time to get started with Copilot today, whether it's turning your ideas into songs, creating beautiful images and polished drafts to adjusting your PC settings, Copilot is your everyday AI companion for work and life," Mehdi said.

