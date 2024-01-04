IAEA Experts Denied Access To Ukraine Nuclear Plant

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday its experts were not allowed to inspect the reactor halls of three units of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"The IAEA experts remain unable to gain access to all parts of the site, and for the past two weeks they have not been allowed to access the reactor halls of units 1, 2 and 6," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a press statement.

He added that this is the first time that IAEA experts have not been granted access to a reactor hall of a unit that was in cold shutdown, where the reactor core and spent fuel are located.

In addition, access to some parts of the ZNPP's turbine halls continues to be restricted, including those areas of reactor units 3, 4 and 6 over the past week, he said, noting that the IAEA experts still await access to the reactor rooftops planned on 19 December that didn't happen due to stated security concerns.

The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in southeastern Ukraine is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world. It has been under Russian occupation since 2022. (end)

