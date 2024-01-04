GCC Chief Condemns Twin Blasts In Iran's Kerman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Thursday condemned the "terrorist" twin bombings in the city of Kerman in southern Iran, which resulted in hundreds of dead and injured civilians.

In a press release, Al-Budaiwi affirmed the GCC's firm position in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism that aim at disrupting security and stability.

He added that such attacks are inconsistent with human values and principles, while expressing his sincere condolences and solace to the Iranian government and people, as well as the victims' families.

Some 84 people were killed and 284 others injured in twin explosions that hit Iran's southern city of Kerman on Wednesday, according to Iranian media reports. (end)

as









MENAFN04012024000071011013ID1107684220