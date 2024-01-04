Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3131010 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signs an Amiri Order appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem as Prime Minister and assigned him to form a government.

3131032 VIENNA -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says its experts were not allowed to inspect the reactor halls of three units of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

3131007 TOKYO -- At least 163 domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport were canceled, affecting some 34,000 passengers following an aircraft collision on Tuesday evening, according to the airlines.

3131026 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces arrest 30 Palestinians, including a journalist and previously released prisoners, in the West Bank, says the Palestinians Prisoners Club.

3130993 TOKYO -- The death toll from a magnitude-7.6 earthquake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day rises to 81, while at least 51 people still unaccounted for as of Thursday, local authorities say. (end)

mt









MENAFN04012024000071011013ID1107684219