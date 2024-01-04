Mahinda Insists He Cannot Contest Next Presidential Polls

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa insisted he cannot contest at the next presidential polls and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will select from a pool of potential candidates.

Speaking to reporters today, Rajapaksa noted that while he will not be contesting for presidency, he and his party are undecided on their choice for President.

Rajapaksa said that the SLPP is preparing to face any election that will be held this year.

Asked who the SLPP presidential candidate will be, Rajapaksa joked saying it will not be him.

Under the law Mahinda Rajapaksa cannot seek another term as President.

“We will see at that time who will contest. There are several names proposed,” Rajapaksa said.

SLPP MP Namal Rajapaksa said that the SLPP presidential candidate will be one who follows the SLPP policies and one who can also protect SLPP supporters.

He said that there are several in the pool out of which the SLPP will pick the most suitable candidate. (Colombo Gazette)