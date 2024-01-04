Carolinas AGC Announces 2024 Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC)

is pleased to announce the 2024 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:

Chair: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc.

Chair Elect: Ty Edmondson, T.A. Loving Company

Treasurer: Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors Inc., Charlotte NC

Vice Chair: Marty Moser, Barnhill Contracting

Immediate Past Chair: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty

Highway/Heavy Chair : Lee Bradley, Blythe Construction, Inc.

Building Chair: John Edward Griffith, Trident Construction

Utility Chair: Kevin Moorhead, Don Moorhead Construction

Specialty Chair : Mark Muller, Wayne Brothers Companies

Supplier Chair : Matt Lilly, Bradley, LLP

At Large: Beth Muter, Muter Construction

At Large: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction

At Large: Jonathan Bivens, S.T. Wooten Corporation

Specialty/Supplier Director : Sherita Evans, Southern Commercial Development

Young Leader Director : Clay Tresher, Marsh & McLennan Agency

