The global AML market is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2023 to USD 6.8 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17%

Over the years, AML solutions and services have experienced significant growth and evolution driven by the increasing complexity of financial crimes and technological advancements.

AML solutions have transitioned from manual and rule-based systems to sophisticated and dynamic platforms that harness the power of AI and ML algorithms. In the early stages, AML efforts primarily relied on rule-based systems that flagged transactions based on predetermined thresholds and patterns. However, these systems often generated high volumes of false positives, overwhelming compliance teams and leading to inefficient use of resources.

North America is estimated to be the largest contributor in terms of the market size in the AML market. It is one of the most affected regions in the world by money laundering and terrorist financing crime activities; as a result, it has the highest number of AML solution providers. Money laundering is a significant issue in the United States. Due to its immense size and economic diversity, the region is an appealing target for money launderers looking to take advantage of vulnerabilities in various businesses and sectors.

The sophisticated financial system in North America, along with the anonymity provided by digital transactions and intricate corporate networks, creates an ideal environment for blending criminal funds with the legal economy. Major AML solution vendors such as SAS Institute, FICO, FIS, ACI Worldwide, and Oracle are headquartered in North America.

Major vendors in the global AML market include LexisNexis (US), Oracle (US), FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Jumio (US), NICE Actimize (US), SAS Institute (US), GB Group (UK), FICO (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Experian (Ireland).

By end-user, banks and financial institutes segment holds the largest market size

Within banking and financial institutions, a diverse range of sectors is incorporated, spanning retail banking, digital banking, commercial banking, investments involving hedge funds and pension funds, wealth management, virtual currencies and exchanges, cross-border payment systems, and money services businesses.

Predominantly, banks stand as the principal and most significant consumers of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions worldwide, holding a pivotal role as key customers for prominent global players. Moreover, the increasing number of millions of fines received by banks is expected to increase the adoption of advanced AML solutions. AML integrated with AI or ML would help banks improve the security measures required to track money laundering activities.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment holds the largest market size

In Anti-Money Laundering (AML) deployment, the on-premises mode refers to the setup and utilization of AML solutions within an organization's physical infrastructure. In contrast to cloud-based deployment, which involves hosting applications on remote servers accessed via the Internet, on-premises deployment entails operating AML software and systems on the organization's internal hardware within its premises. The strategy is favored by larger enterprises and institutions seeking elevated control over their data, security measures, and customization options.

Through on-premises AML deployment, organizations maintain direct oversight of their data, safeguarding sensitive information within their internal network. It becomes especially relevant in industries or sectors subject to rigorous data privacy regulations or security considerations. On-premises solutions facilitate highly tailored configurations to match specific security requirements and compliance mandates.

Nevertheless, the approach entails higher initial expenditures due to necessities like dedicated hardware, software licenses, and skilled IT personnel for maintenance and updates. Despite these factors, on-premises AML deployment offers a sense of ownership and command that holds significance for organizations emphasizing data security and customization within their AML strategies.

