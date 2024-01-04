Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’S Picture Of Ice Skating In UK Goes Viral

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Rumoured Bollywood couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who were earlier spotted leaving Mumbai together for New Year celebrations, were seen enjoying ice skating in the UK in a recent picture.

A picture from their outing has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Ananya can be seen wearing a black trench coat over a pair of wide-legged pants and a sweater. Aditya, sported a pair of denims, a black puffer jacket and a grey beanie. He can be seen holding Ananya from behind to help her with the balance on the ice.

The two are currently back in Mumbai after the New Year celebrations. Earlier, both Aditya and Ananya were asked about their relationship on the streaming chat show 'Koffee With Karan' by the show host, Karan Johar.

Talking about Aditya, Ananya said she is Ananya 'Coy' Kapur. Later, KJo asked Aditya about Ananya's remark, as he asked“So rumour has it and I asked her as well that you are dating Ananya Panday.”

To this, Aditya replied:“You see Karan you said on your show 'Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies”.

Karan then asked him,“But she said that she is very Ananya 'Coy' Kapoor.” The actor said, "And I am Aditya 'Joy' Kapoor as of now.”

KJo then asked: "Yes, you mean you are joyously in a situationship." Aditya replied:“Yes, I am quite joyous."

--IANS

aa/kvd