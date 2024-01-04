Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' To Cover 700 Km In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 4 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's second edition of yatra, which has been renamed as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Thursday, will cover around 700 kilometres across nine districts in Madhya Pradesh in one week.

As per the details shared by MP Congress office, the yatra is scheduled to kick-start on January 14 from Manipur and will conclude in Maharashtra on March 20.

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that started from Kanyakumari and concluded in Kashmir last year, had covered more than 1300 kilometres in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress state unit had organised 17 sub-yatras from different parts of the state.

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' passed through Madhya Pradesh few months before the assembly elections in the state. However, it failed to make an impact as the Congress, which was thinking of coming back to power, could win only 66 seats in the elections held in December, 2023.

Earllier in the day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the march will now be called 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

"In the meeting of all general secretaries, in-charges, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders, it was felt that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has become a brand that is embedded in minds of people. We should not lose it," Ramesh said, referring to the padyatra carried out by Rahul in September, 2022 from Kanyakumari to Srinagar in January 2023," he added.

