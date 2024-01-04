Data shows China becoming globe`s biggest automobile exporter

(MENAFN) According to preliminary data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China is on track to claim the title of the world's leading car exporter for the first time this year, surpassing long-standing export leader Japan. The data reveals that China exported 4.41 million automobiles from January through November, marking an impressive 58 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, Japan's full-year export total is expected to be approximately 4.3 million, marking a historic shift in the global automotive landscape.



China's ascent to the top spot aligns with its strategic goal of becoming an automotive powerhouse, leveraging the global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). Nikkei Asia's report underscores China's proactive stance in embracing EVs as a key driver in achieving its automotive ambitions.



The surge in Chinese car exports is notably attributed to a substantial increase in shipments to Russia, a trend that gained momentum following the departure of Japanese and Western automakers from the Russian market due to new sanctions. According to CAAM statistics, China exported a staggering 730,000 vehicles to Russia in the January-October period, marking a sevenfold increase compared to the previous year. Key players like Chery Automobile and Great Wall Motor reportedly exported predominantly gasoline-powered cars to Russia, including midsize and large sport utility vehicles (SUVs).



Mexico emerged as the second-largest export market for Chinese cars, with the volume of exports soaring by 71 percent to reach 330,000 units. The report suggests that Chinese automakers are strategically building a customer base in Mexico as a crucial stepping stone for their eventual expansion into the lucrative United States and Canadian markets.



China's rapid rise to dominance in the global car export market underscores its ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities. As the world witnesses a transformation in the automotive industry with a growing emphasis on electric vehicles, China's proactive approach positions it as a formidable player in shaping the future of the global automotive landscape. The data not only signifies a historic milestone for China but also highlights its potential to further disrupt traditional automotive export patterns.





MENAFN04012024000045015687ID1107684188