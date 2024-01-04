South Korean police storm home of individual who stabbed opposition leader

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, South Korean police conducted a raid on the residence and office of the individual who stabbed the country's opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, in the neck, resulting in his hospitalization in an intensive care unit, according to officials.



The attack took place as Lee was passing through a crowd of journalists after inspecting the proposed site for a new airport in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday. The assailant, disguised as a supporter, approached Lee under the pretense of seeking his autograph before revealing a 7-inch knife to carry out the attack.



Following initial treatment in Busan, Lee was airlifted to Seoul National University Hospital for surgery. Kwon Chil-seung, a spokesperson for the Democracy Party, announced on Wednesday that Lee had been transferred from the ICU to a regular bed, stating, "He is in stable condition and conscious."



The suspect was promptly detained by police after the assault and informed investigators that he had acted alone in attempting to kill Lee. However, the motive behind the attack remains unknown.



As part of their ongoing investigation, Busan police dispatched officers to search the suspect's residence and office in the central city of Asan on Wednesday. Authorities intend to request a formal arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of attempted murder.



Details about the suspect are limited, with information revealing that he is approximately 67 years old and purchased the climbing knife online. The nature of the office in Asan remains undisclosed by the police, although media photos depict officers searching a real estate office.

