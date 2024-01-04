Rescuers work urgently to search for survivors from Japan’s devastating earthquakes

(MENAFN) Rescuers worked urgently amidst cold conditions, searching for survivors along Japan's western coast following a devastating earthquake that claimed at least 78 lives with 51 individuals still missing.



The heightened risk of landslides due to an expected downpour and potential snowfall intensified the challenges. The official list of missing persons surged from 15 to 51 overnight across three cities, including a 13-year-old boy. While some previously reported missing individuals were located, additional names continued to emerge, officials reported.



Ishikawa prefecture and neighboring areas experienced more aftershocks, compounding the tremors that followed Monday's magnitude 7.6 quake near Noto, about 185 miles from Tokyo on the opposite coast. The initial quake triggered tsunami alerts, followed by waves exceeding 3 feet in certain regions.



"More than 40 hours have passed. This is a race against time, and I feel that we are at a critical moment," remarked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday.



Kishida announced an escalation in the number of troops involved in rescue operations, rising from approximately 1,000 to 4,600 by Thursday.



The geographical layout of the Noto Peninsula posed challenges in accessing some communities, where essential services like water, power, and cellphone coverage remained disrupted.



Naomi Gonno recounted escaping with her children just before their house collapsed.

