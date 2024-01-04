(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) market by service, end users, and geography. The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market trends, with 2022 considered as the base year, as well as estimates for 2023 through 2028, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.

Healthcare BPO employs an external contractor to manage a healthcare organization's non-clinical or non-core functions, instead of executing them with in-house capabilities. BPO allows healthcare organizations to focus on their core capabilities. Delegating services to a third party helps medical practitioners focus on patient care.

It is a sort of outsourcing in which procedures and responsibilities for linked business tasks are transferred to a client service provider. Customer service, finance and accounting, human resources, payroll, marketing, and information technology are standard BPO services.

One of the primary benefits of outsourcing is the wide availability of competent healthcare experts with substantial expertise and experience in doing certain activities who are ready to take on work of any complexity and scale at record speed. Medical outsourcing firms guarantee that clients' demands are met in the best possible way with the least amount of difficulty by assuring the availability of trained medical specialists.

As a result, such factors will likely boost the worldwide healthcare BPO market throughout the projected period. Note: The other healthcare BPO services include pharmaceutical outsourcing services, IT infrastructure outsourcing services, supply chain management, sales and marketing, and non-clinical services outsourcing services. Note: The other end users include pharmaceutical companies and life sciences organizations, medical device manufacturers, healthcare IT companies, etc.

The emergence of cloud-computing service domains is an essential factor driving the growth of the healthcare BPO market. Cloud computing is one of the most recent advancements in the global healthcare BPO business. Due to their widespread use in organizations, newer technologies are being adopted more frequently in BPO services for the healthcare industry.

For example, organizations use cloud storage to store confidential data externally at inexpensive rates. It gives central administration control over all resources and HR activities and removes the requirement for users to update and maintain healthcare infrastructure. As a result, such advantages are projected to propel the global healthcare BPO market throughout the forecast period.

The Report Includes



An overview of the global market landscape related to the healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO)

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, 2023, estimated figures for 2024, as well as forecasts for 2026, and 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to healthcare business process outsourcing, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by service, end users, and geographical region.

Highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Review of patents, product pipeline, ESG trends, and emerging technologies related to healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO)

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Market Outlook Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview



Overview

Types of Healthcare BPO Services

Advantages of Healthcare BPO Services

Outsourcing Approaches

Technological Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Market Dynamics

Macroeconomic Factors Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Healthcare BPO Services

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Service and End User



Global Market for Healthcare BPO by Type of Service



Provider Outsourcing Services



Payer Outsourcing Services

Others

Global Market for Healthcare BPO, by End Users



Healthcare Providers



Healthcare Payers Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region



Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Chapter 6 ESG Perspective



Key ESG Issues in the Healthcare BPO Industry

Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact

Energy Consumption

Resource Consumption

Reduced Impact on Infrastructure

Healthcare BPO ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Case Study Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Introduction

Leading Companies



Accenture



IBM Corp. Cognizant

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Accenture

Cognizant

Flatworld Solutions Inc.

GeBBS

Genpact Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd.

IQVIA Inc.

Sutherland WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

