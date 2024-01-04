Lab-On-A-Chip Device Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 11% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Lab-on-a-Chip Device Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

The Comprehensive study on Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2024 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Lab-on-a-Chip Device.

The global Lab-on-a-Chip Device market was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG,PerkinElmer Inc.,IDEX Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cepheid Inc.,Biacore AB, RainDance Technologies, Roche Diagnostics, Fluidigm Corporation, Micronit Microfluidics, Fluxion Biosciences, Biosurfit SA, QuantuMDx Group, Micralyne Inc, Siemens Healthineers. and others.

Industry News:

December 14, 2023-- IDEX Corporation completed its previously announced acquisition of STC Material Solutions (“STC”), an integrated provider of advanced material science solutions.

December 13, 2023- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Aesku (Aesku), a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, to market, sell, and support their portfolio of FDA-Cleared IFA products, automated instruments, and software in the United States.

Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Lab-on-a-Chip Device market Report

Lab-on-a-Chip Device market by Product

Reagents Consumables

Instruments

Software Services

Lab-on-a-Chip Device market by Technology

Microarray

Microfluidics

Tissue Biochip

Lab-on-a-Chip Device market by Application

Genomics Proteomics

Diagnostics

Others

Based on geography, the global market for Lab-on-a-Chip Device and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

The United States has been a major participant in the Lab-on-a-Chip device industry in particular. The region benefits from an established healthcare infrastructure, a large presence of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and major R&D expenditures. The growing desire for point-of-care diagnostics and customized medicine in North America has also aided the expansion of Lab-on-a-Chip technology. European nations like, as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France have been active participants in the Lab-on-a-Chip device industry. The region has a solid healthcare system, a strong emphasis on research and innovation, and connections between academic institutions and industry. European firms have contributed to the development and commercialization of Lab-on-a-Chip technology.

The Asia-Pacific region, driven by China, Japan, and South Korea, is seeing rapid expansion in the Lab-on-a-Chip device industry. Factors such as expanding population, rising healthcare costs, and a growing emphasis on R&D all contribute to the market's expansion. The area is quickly becoming a leader in the development and use of Lab-on-a-Chip technologies. Adoption of modern medical technology and point-of-care diagnostics at an early stage. Major Lab-on-a-Chip Device makers and research institutions are present.

Strategic Points Covered in Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Lab-on-a-Chip Device market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

