Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market Size To Worth USD 8.82 Billion By 2030 | With A 4.8% CAGR

The" Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market" Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Cold Rolling Mills Machine market size was valued at USD 6.35 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.

Top Key Players in Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market:

SMS Group, Primetals Technologies, Danieli Group, ABB Group, ANDRITZ AG, IHI Corporation, CMI Industry Metals, Siemens AG, Nucor Corporation, Fives Group, Tenova S.p.A, Hitachi, Ltd, Voith Group, United Engineering Industries, Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd, Vaid Engineering Industries, IMM Machinery, Inc, Butech Bliss, Davy Markham

Recent Developments:

December 6, 2023 – Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (“Hitachi High-Tech”) announced today the launch of the Hitachi Dark Field Wafer Defect Inspection System DI4600 – a new tool for inspecting particles and defects on patterned wafer in semiconductor production lines.

November 17, 2023-Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that the company's Board of Directors approved $280 million to modernize its steel plate mill in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The investment will enable Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa to strengthen its ability to serve key market segments that are part of the overall Plate Mill Group strategy.

Segmentation of Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market:

Segments Covered in the Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market Report

Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market by Type

Tandem Cold Rolling Mills

Reversing Rolling Mills

Others

Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market by Application

Sheets

Strips

Bars

Others

Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Cold Rolling Mills Machine Market, By Geography

Asia Pacific continues to have the largest share in the Cold Rolling Mills Machine market, and this trend is anticipated to persist for some time.

Key players in the market are nations with strong manufacturing sectors and large capacities for producing steel, such as China, Japan, and India. The substantial demand for cold-rolled materials is a result of the region's quick industrialization, growing automobile sector, and developing infrastructure. The adoption of contemporary cold rolling mills in this region is also fueled by technological developments in metal processing and an increasing focus on sustainable and energy-efficient manufacturing methods. However, market dynamics can change, so for the most up-to-date information on the dominant regions in the Cold Rolling Mills Machine market, it is essential to refer to the most recent industry publications. In addition to being a hub for innovation, APAC is a consumer of technology. Top producers in the area to increase the production and efficiency of their cold rolling mill machines are adopting automation, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies. APAC is on top of the industry thanks to its emphasis on technology developments.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2017 to 2023, and forecast to 2029.

To understand the structure of Cold Rolling Mills Machine market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cold Rolling Mills Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Cold Rolling Mills Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Cold Rolling Mills Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

