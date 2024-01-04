Ecotourism Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 16.2% From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The qualitative report published by Exactitude Consultancy research on the"Ecotourism Market offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, various drivers, restrictions, and key players along with their profile details. The Ecotourism market report offers historical data for 2018 to 2023 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2024 to 2030 which is based on revenue. This report analyzes the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Ecotourism Market from a Global and Regional perspective.

The global ecotourism market is anticipated to grow from USD 292.30 Billion in 2023 to USD 836.13 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players are covered in the Ecotourism Market Report:

Intrepid Travel, G Adventures, Natural Habitat Adventures, Lindblad Expeditions, World Expeditions, Adventure Alternative, Wilderness Safaris, Ecoventura, National Geographic Expeditions, TUI Group, Airbnb, Marriott International, The International Ecotourism Society, Sustainable Travel International, Rainforest Expeditions, Green Global Travel, Earthwatch Institute, African Wildlife Foundation, Travel Leaders Group LLC, Aracari Travel

Recent Developments:

19 June 2023 – Airbnb partnered with the Ministry in its vision to promote inbound tourism as a part of its Visit India 2023 initiative. Under the MoU, Airbnb will launch a dedicated 'Soul of India' microsite for the global audience showcasing India's rich culture and built heritage.

30 May 2022 – Marriott International has signed a partnership agreement with Ant Group to enhance its digital operations in the Chinese market by providing Alipay members with various benefits when they sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Rewards Program, Marriott's signature loyalty program. Marriott International will deliver more membership benefits with upgrades on products and services to further improve the consumer experience under its strong brand portfolio.

Regional Analysis:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

By 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to have the most market share, at 35%. A significant portion of the outbound passenger market from the Asia-Pacific region may be attributed to the increasing number of millennials, who are further supported by growing disposable income and expanding infrastructure. International tourism in the region has been boosted by strong economic growth in an area home to more than half of the world's population, as well as by improved air connectivity, tourism promotion, and significant infrastructural projects. An increase in government funding for the upkeep and development of the area's current ecotourism attractions will also draw a sizable number of visitors.

Due to people's growing interest in animal tourism, natural environment tourism, and other topics, ecotourism has expanded dramatically throughout North America in the last several years. The increase in popularity of travel vloggers on social media sites like YouTube, Instagram, and others has drawn a lot more travelers, which has further accelerated the expansion of the local market. Additionally, government organizations in the United States are investing more time and money in cooperative initiatives and are actively involved in creating, organizing, and managing ecotourism operations. Therefore, the expansion of the regional market will be further fueled by an increase in government programmer to encourage eco-friendly tourism and a high level of interest in travel. South America and the Middle East have observed an increase in tourist footfall in the last couple of years. Countries, such as the UAE have a rich natural environment that offers a unique combination of diverse terrain. The UAE has a large arid land with vast sand deserts, but it is also known for its mountains, oases, sand dunes, valleys, mangroves, beaches, and salt plains

Market Segment Analysis:

The Ecotourism Market Report provides a preliminary review of the industry, definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed, and manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed.

Ecotourism Market by Type of Traveler

Solo

Group

Ecotourism Market by Age Group

Generation X

Generation Y

Generation Z

Ecotourism Market by Sales Channel

Travel Agents

Direct

Table of contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Drivers Product Research, and Research Objectives Scope Ecotourism Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – Basic Information of Ecotourism Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying Market Dynamics – Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of Ecotourism

Chapter 4: Ecotourism Market Factor Analysis Presentation Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Display by Type, End-User, and County 2018-2023

Chapter 6: Assessment of Major Manufacturers in Ecotourism market Comprising Competitive Landscape, and Company Profiles

Chapter 7: To evaluate the Market by segments, countries, and manufacturers, with revenue share and sales by main countries for these different regions.

Chapters 8 and 9: Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source Display

Conclusion: All findings and estimates are provided at the end of the Ecotourism Market report. It also includes key drivers and opportunities along with regional analysis. The segment analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

