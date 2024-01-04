Justice Department files lawsuit against Texas over law permitting migrants arrest

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas over a recent law that empowers state and local law enforcement to apprehend migrants crossing the border illegally. This marks the latest legal clash between the Biden administration and Governor Greg Abbott concerning immigration.



In the lawsuit, lodged in a federal court in Austin, prosecutors argued that the Texas statute infringes upon the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution. This clause establishes that federal law prevails over state law and delineates the established framework for enforcing federal criminal penalties on individuals entering the country illegally and their removal. Prosecutors asserted that the United States "must speak with one voice in immigration matters."



They further contended that the recently enacted law would “intrude on the federal government’s exclusive authority to regulate the entry and removal of noncitizens, frustrate the United States’ immigration operations and proceedings, and interfere with U.S. foreign relations.”



The Justice Department has formally requested the court to declare the law invalid and to prohibit Texas from implementing it before the scheduled effective date of March 5.



In the preceding week, the Justice Department had issued a warning of potential legal action against Texas concerning the legislation, signed by Governor Abbott, a Republican, last month. The law criminalizes entering the state illegally, classifying it as a misdemeanor.



The newly enacted law specifically deems it an offense to enter or attempt entry into Texas from a foreign country at any location other than a lawful port of entry. Additionally, it grants state courts the authority to mandate the removal of noncitizens from the United States.

