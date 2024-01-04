Jimmy Kimmel issues legal threat against Aaron Rodgers for Epstein links accusations

(MENAFN) Jimmy Kimmel has issued a legal threat against American football player Aaron Rodgers in response to Rodgers suggesting that Kimmel's name might be on Jeffrey Epstein's client list.



The New York Jets quarterback made the statement during an interview on a show on Tuesday, stating, "There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn't come out."



"I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle," Rodgers continued.



The list in question pertains to documents involving over 170 individuals connected as associates, friends, or victims of the disgraced financier Epstein.



Following a court ruling in December, these documents are slated to be disclosed to the public.



Those individuals slated to be named were granted a 14-day window to appeal the judge's decision, indicating that the information is anticipated to be made public in early January.



Kimmel said in a post on X: "Dear Aa**hole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12."



Having stirred controversy with his anti-vaccine position, Rodgers had previously been labeled a "tin-foil hatter" by Kimmel and subjected to mockery on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Despite the critiques, Rodgers remains widely acknowledged as one of the greatest quarterbacks in American football, securing a Super Bowl victory in 2011 with the Green Bay Packers.



In a separate domain, Kimmel is scheduled to host the Oscars for the fourth time in March.



MENAFN04012024000045015839ID1107684170