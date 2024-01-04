Russia to considerably support key diesel shipments

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to capitalize on increased refinery runs, Russian petrochemical producers are gearing up to substantially boost international sales of diesel from the country's major western ports, according to a report by Bloomberg on Friday, citing industry data. Loadings of diesel from Russian facilities located on the Black and Baltic Seas are projected to experience a notable surge, reaching 3.39 million tons in January. This translates to an estimated 18 percent increase, equivalent to around 817,000 barrels per day, compared to the first 28 days of December.



The anticipated rise in diesel exports is attributed to heightened processing rates at local refineries, which have witnessed a surge in crude refining, averaging approximately 5.57 million barrels per day as of December 20. This represents an increase of nearly 60,000 barrels per day compared to November, signaling the conclusion of the planned maintenance season.



Earlier in the year, the Russian government implemented temporary restrictions on the exports of commercial gasoline and diesel fuel to stabilize the domestic market in response to soaring prices. While the ban on foreign sales of diesel exports was partially lifted in October, restrictions on gasoline shipments remained in effect until late November.



It's important to note that while the Russian authorities relaxed restrictions related to exports of summer-grade diesel, the sale of winter-grade diesel to foreign markets is permitted only if it is shipped to ports via pipelines. Additionally, refiners are required to maintain at least 50 percent of their output within the domestic market.



This surge in diesel exports reflects the resilience and adaptability of the Russian petrochemical industry in responding to market dynamics and regulatory changes. As global demand for energy sources continues to evolve, Russia's strategic decision to increase diesel exports showcases its commitment to leveraging its refining capabilities and capturing opportunities in the international market. The anticipated growth in January not only underscores the industry's recovery from earlier restrictions but also positions Russia as a key player in the global diesel market.





