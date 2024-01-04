Chemical sector represents new diver of Russian economy

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy development, the chemical industry has played a pivotal role in the significant economic growth of Russia throughout 2023, according to Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov. Speaking at the 'Russia' expo held at Moscow's VDNKH complex on Friday, Minister Manturov emphasized the substantial expansion of the chemical sector and its substantial contribution to the overall economy.



Highlighting the sector's achievements, Manturov noted a stable growth in the consumption of chemical industry products across various sectors, predicting consumption to reach an impressive 8.3 trillion rubles (USD93 billion) by the end of the year. This represents an 11.5 percent increase compared to the previous year. The minister further underlined the growing trend of Russian companies initiating production based on their proprietary technologies and inventions, a development that strengthens technological sovereignty in the chemical complex and the broader domestic industry.



Investments in chemical companies during 2023 exhibited robust growth, totaling 100.4 billion rubles, nearly double the levels recorded in 2020. Moreover, state support for the sector reached almost 30 billion rubles, indicating a concerted effort to bolster the industry's expansion.



According to Manturov, the most significant increases in production volumes have been observed in key sectors such as polymer processing, polymer products, dyes, pigments, and mineral fertilizers. These sectors, he explained, have played a pivotal role in driving the overall growth and success of the chemical industry in the country.



The minister's remarks align with recent statements from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who highlighted the continued growth of the Russian economy despite challenges posed by sanctions. Medvedev, currently serving as the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, indicated that the country's GDP registered a notable increase of 5.5 percent in the third quarter of the current year, following a robust 7.8 percent growth in the previous quarter.



As the chemical industry emerges as a cornerstone of Russia's economic progress, the sector's resilience and innovative prowess are poised to play a crucial role in shaping the nation's industrial landscape. The remarkable expansion underscores the importance of strategic investments and state support in fostering technological advancements and strengthening economic foundations in key sectors.





