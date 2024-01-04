Liverpool police arrest 49-year-old man after shooting at cinema, shop area

(MENAFN) A 49-year-old man has been apprehended following reports of gunfire at three different locations in Liverpool, including a cinema where patrons were watching a film, as confirmed by Merseyside Police.



This arrest follows the declaration of a major incident, prompting armed officers to initiate a manhunt in response to the reported shootings.



Assistant Chief Constable Jenn Wilson characterized the three distinct shootings in close proximity and rapid succession as "extremely rare." She noted that this incident marked the first occurrence of such nature on the streets of Merseyside.



Authorities stated that at approximately 8:50 PM on Wednesday, they received reports of a firearm being discharged at Showcase Cinemas on East Lancashire Road in the Croxteth area.



As per reports, an individual armed with a gun entered the cinema complex, where he reportedly threatened two staff members in the foyer before departing.



Outside the cinema complex, he purportedly discharged several shots into the air before making his escape in a car.



The complex was placed under lockdown, affecting the majority of individuals who were inside the cinema watching films at the time, as stated by the police.



The police reported that no injuries occurred during the incident, and although it was not deemed terrorist-related, it is being treated as a major incident.



The events unfolded 20 minutes after reports of shots fired at a newsagent on Lower House Lane.



In that incident, a man allegedly threatened and demanded cash from a shop assistant, discharged a gun, and left the store without obtaining any money, according to the police.



The shop assistant, while unharmed physically, was left in a state of extreme distress.

MENAFN04012024000045015839ID1107684167