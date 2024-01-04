CGI Selected As Partner By UK Air Traffic Controller To Help Transform Its Digital Infrastructure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stock Market Symbols

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB ) (TSX: GIB.A) has been selected to partner with NATS, the UK's leading provider of air traffic control services to help transform and modernise the company's digital infrastructure and evolve its services for air traffic operations in the UK.

The seven-year agreement is the culmination of a year of working together and will deliver data centre and hosting services to further increase the resilience, flexibility, and scalability of NATS' critical digital infrastructure. CGI's support will include transitioning NATS to a hybrid cloud model using an agile delivery approach. In addition, CGI will provide NATS with consulting services, frameworks, and practices for transforming and managing its complex IT portfolio.

NATS provides air traffic services at 14 UK airports and manages all UK airspace from two air traffic control centres located at Swanwick in Hampshire, and Prestwick in Ayrshire.

Tim Bullock, Supply Chain & Facilities Management Director at NATS, said: "NATS is currently implementing a transformational technology programme to deliver the next generation solutions that will continue to keep the skies safe into the future and support our customers worldwide and we will be relying on CGI's expertise and proven capability to build and support the digital infrastructure. CGI will be joining an ecosystem of partners and I look forward

to many years of collaborative success."

Neil Timms, Senior Vice President of CGI's UK and Australian Space, Defence and Intelligence business said: "We will work alongside NATS to deliver flexible, scalable, and safe IT systems that will be vital to the ongoing control and transformation of this complex and critical national infrastructure. We are proud to help position NATS for the future while enabling them to deliver greater customer value today."



