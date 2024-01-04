Commodity Trading Services Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 8.74 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Commodity Trading Services Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030.

The Comprehensive study on Commodity Trading Services Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2024 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Commodity Trading Services.

The global Commodity Trading Services market was valued at USD 4.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.74% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Cargill, Incorporated, Glencore plc, Trafigura Group, Vitol Group, Mercuria Energy Group, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), ADM, Gunvor Group, Bunge Limited, Mitsubishi Corporation, Noble Group, Wilmar International Limited,Castleton Commodities International, Netherlands Trading Society, Cofco International, Tetra Laval Group, BHP Group, Sumitomo Corporation, Andurand Capital Management and others.

Industry News:

December 13, 2023– Tetra Pak is launching an integrated approach to drive the transition to more secure, sustainable and resilient food systems,1 harnessing the company's leading role in the food processing and packaging industry to effect urgent change.

Commodity Trading Services Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Commodity Trading Services Market Report

Commodity Trading Services Market by Type

Metals

Energy

Agricultural

Others

Commodity Trading Services Market by Application

Business

Individuals

Based on geography, the global market for Commodity Trading Services and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

The Asia-Pacific region is the Commodity Trading Services industry's powerhouse, with impressive growth and a current market share of 38%. This dominance is supported by a number of major causes, including the region's fast economic development, rising levels of urbanization, and significant government backing for the commodities industry. Demand for commodities ranging from energy to agricultural items has increased as the region's economies continue to expand and diversify. This rapid expansion has elevated the Asia-Pacific area to the forefront of the global commodities trading scene.

This ascension, however, is not without risk. In contrast, North America, especially the United States, has a well-established and strong market presence in the Commodity Trading Services industry, with a considerable market share of roughly 62%. North America's strength comes from its well-developed infrastructure, sophisticated trade systems, and large customer base. The United States, in particular, acts as a commodity-trading hub, owing to a strong financial system and a lengthy history of commodities market growth. While growth in North America is often more steady and measured than the rapid expansion observed in the Asia-Pacific area, its stability and maturity contribute to its durability. North America is a cornerstone in the global commodities trading scene due to the presence of established frameworks and dependable trading processes. As the area navigates its hurdles and looks for new ways to innovate, its persistent market share demonstrates the region's importance in the global commodities trading arena.

Strategic Points Covered in Commodity Trading Services Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Commodity Trading Services market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

