Battery Systems For Electric Vehicles Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 13.5 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2024

An informed market study has been uploaded to the source of Exactitude Consultancy is an in-depth analysis of Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market This research reports provides insights on current and future industry trends, enabling readers to identify products and services, driving revenue growth and profitability. This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites global certainties and assurances along with downstream and upstream analysis of key players. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global battery systems for electric vehicles market is anticipated to grow from USD 23.07 Billion in 2022 to USD 63.54 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Tesla, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem, BYD Company Ltd., Samsung SDI, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, A123 Systems, SK Innovation, Northvolt AB, NEC Energy Solutions, China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Envision AESC, Ener1, Blue Solutions, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Leclanché, Sony Corporation and others.

Recent Development

On 22nd February 2023, The US Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory announced the development of a revolutionary lithium-air battery system. This breakthrough technology has the potential to significantly increase the range of electric vehicles, paving the way for the replacement of traditional lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.

On 21st July 2022, Ford made significant strides in the electric vehicle market by expanding its battery chemistries and securing contracts to deliver an impressive 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual battery capacity. This move is part of their strategy to achieve a global 600,000 electric vehicle production rate by late 2023.

Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Report

Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market by Battery Type 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Thousand Units)

Lithium-ion

Sodium-ion

Lead-Acid

Others

Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Thousand Units)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Cars

Two Wheelers

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

The market for electric vehicle (EV) battery systems in North America has grown significantly in recent years due to a rise in consumer demand for greener and more sustainable modes of transportation. As the automotive sector experiences a radical transition towards electrification, advanced battery systems play an ever-more-important role. This market analysis explores key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the North American battery systems for electric vehicles market. The growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to reduce carbon emissions have been pivotal in driving the adoption of electric vehicles across North America. Governments and regulatory bodies are implementing stringent emission standards, incentivizing the production and purchase of electric vehicles. As a result, automakers are investing heavily in research and development to enhance battery technology, aiming to improve energy density, increase lifespan, and reduce costs.

One of the notable trends in the North American market is the increasing collaboration between automakers and battery manufacturers. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are forming strategic partnerships with battery suppliers to secure a stable and efficient supply chain. These collaborations aim to address challenges such as scalability, production efficiency, and the development of cutting-edge technologies. Industry leaders recognize the significance of a robust battery ecosystem to achieve long-term sustainability in the EV market. The market is witnessing a shift towards lithium-ion batteries as the dominant technology for electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries offer a compelling combination of high energy density, long cycle life, and relatively low maintenance. However, research and development efforts are ongoing to explore alternative technologies such as solid-state batteries, which hold the potential to overcome some limitations of traditional lithium-ion batteries, including safety concerns and energy density.

Chapter Outline of Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market:

- Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Battery Systems for Electric Vehicles Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

