IT Outsourcing Market Size To Worth USD 880.53 Billion By 2030 | With A 6% CAGR

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IT Outsourcing Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global IT Outsourcing market size was valued at USD 585.60 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 880.53 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2030.

Key companies profiled in IT Outsourcing market: IBM, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Cognizant, Capgemini, Wipro, HCL Technologies, DXC Technology, NTT Data, Atos, CGI Inc., Tech Mahindra, Syntel, EPAM Systems, L&T Infotech, Mindtree, Luxoft, Virtusa, Genpact and other.

Recent Developments:

October 18, 2023: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with three entities engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to advance and accelerate innovation in AI, semiconductor and quantum technology for India. This body of work will aim to accelerate India's comprehensive national strategy for AI, strengthen efforts to be self-reliant in semiconductors and advance its National Quantum Mission.

December 12, 2023: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that it has entered into a new agreement with RSA, one of the world's leading general insurance companies. Wipro will help accelerate RSA's migration to the cloud and build a compliant, secure, and scalable IT infrastructure. The three-year engagement builds on Wipro and RSA's existing relationship, which began in 2016. This contract will accompany RSA on its journey over the next couple of years to modernize its infrastructure and the use of Cloud technology. It will also support the delivery of a range of operational services to enable a connected business environment and support RSA's growth objectives. The resulting state-of-the-art infrastructure will optimize service delivery and enhance RSA's customer and employee experience through automation.

Dividing the Global IT Outsourcing Market by Product types and Application

IT Outsourcing Market by Organization Size Value (USD Billion)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

IT Outsourcing Market by End User Vertical Value (USD Billion)

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Telecommunications

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Other End-user verticals

Regional Outlook of Global IT Outsourcing Industry

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market in the IT Outsourcing market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. In the APAC region, nations like Malaysia, Vietnam, China, the Philippines, India, and the Philippines have become popular outsourcing locations. Software development, customer support, and business process outsourcing (BPO) are among the IT services in which India, in particular, has been a major player. Cost competitiveness has been one of the main forces behind outsourcing to the Asia-Pacific area. Businesses trying to cut operating costs may find APAC to be an appealing alternative because labor costs there are typically lower than in Western nations. Strong technological ecosystems and a large pool of highly qualified IT workers can be found in nations like China and India. These nations have long been leaders in the provision of IT consulting, software development, and other services pertaining to technology. English proficiency is available in a few APAC nations, including the Philippines.

Request for a complete report with TOC:

Report Features:

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Global IT Outsourcing Market Research Report 2023-2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Introduction

Objective of the Study

Definition of the Market

Market Scope

Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East and Africa)

Years Considered for the Study

Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

Key Findings of the Study

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors for this Market

Factors Challenging the Market

Opportunities of the Global IT Outsourcing Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

Technological and Market Developments in the IT Outsourcing Market

Industry News by Region

Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

Global IT Outsourcing Market-Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Future Forecast of the Global IT Outsourcing Market from 2023-2029

Future Forecast of the Industry from 2023-2029 Segment by Region

Global IT Outsourcing Market Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2023-2029)

Global IT Outsourcing Market Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2023-2029)

TOC Continued...

Key questions answered in the report are:

1 is the market's size?

2. What is the rate of market expansion?

3. Which market share-generating segment was it?

4. Who are the major businesses and participants in the market?

5. What are the Market's driving forces?

6. What is the market's dominant solution segment?

8. Which business sector contributed the highest proportion of revenue to the market?

