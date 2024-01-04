Chemotherapy Induced Nausea And Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market Size To Worth USD 9.08 Billion By 2030 | With A 6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs

Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market include Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Tesaro

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The” Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market" Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs market size was valued at USD 6.04 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 9.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2030.

Top Key Players in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Tesaro, Acacia Pharma, Heron Therapeutics, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Helsinn Holding S.A., Insys Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Eisai Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sandoz, Cipla Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd, AdvaCare Pharma, Mundipharma, Cinfa Biotech, Oncobiologics, Mylan N.V.

Recent Developments:

January 18, 2023 –Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; and hereafter referred to as“Cipla”) announced the launch of Cippoint, a point- of-care testing device.

December 22, 2023- Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, (NYSE: MEK) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted Priority Review to the Biologics License Application (BLA) for patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) previously treated with two or more systemic therapies.

Segmentation of Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market:

Segments Covered in the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs market Report

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs market by Form

Injectable

Oral

Transdermal Patches

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs market by Drug Class

5-HT3 Receptor Antagonists

Neurokinin-1 Receptor Antagonists

Corticosteroids

Cannabinoids

Others

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs market by Emetogenik Risk

Highly Emetogenic Chemotherapy (HEC)

Moderately Emetogenic Chemotherapy (MEC)

Low Emetogenic Chemotherapy (LEC)

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market, By Geography

North America, primarily the United States, holds a market share of over 38% in the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs market as of 2023.

The United States has a large cancer burden, with an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed in 2023. The rising number of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy stimulates the market for CINV medicines. North America has a well-developed healthcare system with extensive access to specialist cancer care and effective CINV prevention and treatment techniques. In North America, private and public health insurance coverage frequently covers CINV prescription expenses, making them more accessible to patients than in other locations.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2017 to 2023, and forecast to 2029.

To understand the structure of Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

There are several compelling reasons to consider purchasing this report on the global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market:

Comprehensive Market Insights: The report provides a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market, covering key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It offers valuable insights into market dynamics, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning.

In-Depth Industry Analysis: The report delves into the competitive landscape, market segmentation, and key players' profiles. It presents a thorough assessment of the market's current and future potential, helping businesses identify potential partnerships, acquisitions, or investment opportunities.

Market Size and Forecast: The report includes accurate market sizing and forecasting data, enabling businesses to gauge the market's growth potential and plan their investments accordingly. This data-driven approach assists in optimizing resource allocation and mitigating risks.

Emerging Trends and Innovations: By highlighting emerging trends and innovations in the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market, the report equips businesses with valuable foresight. Staying ahead of the curve on technological advancements and consumer preferences can offer a competitive edge.

Regional Analysis: The report examines the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market across different regions, providing a comprehensive understanding of regional dynamics and market variations. This information aids businesses in devising region-specific strategies and tapping into high-growth markets.

Regulatory Insights: With an analysis of relevant regulations and policies impacting the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market, the report helps businesses navigate compliance requirements and mitigate regulatory risks.

