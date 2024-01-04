Glimpse: New Speculative Indie Rom-Com From Convergent Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Speculative Rom-Com Indie Feature: Convergent Media/Peak Distribution Partners, Dan Reardon options film rights to USA Today bestselling author, Jennifer Snow's, All Signs Point to Malibu and based on script, Glimpse.For Immediate Release-January 4, 2024Glimpse: A speculative romantic comedy with a timely take on hustle mentality and cancel culture pitched as My Best Friend's Wedding meets About Time.New York, NY – Convergent Media's, Dan Reardon (Meet Cute, The Hating Game) has optioned the film rights to USA Today bestselling author, Jennifer Snow's upcoming novel, All Signs Point to Malibu (Canary Street Press, Sept 2024) and the based on script, Glimpse, adapted by Snow. The project will be co-produced with Robin De Lano, Stella Nova Casting. Tapped to direct is award-winning director, Danny J. Boyle (Planning on Forever, MADTV).About the film:When a glimpse into her ex-boyfriend's future reveals devastation, a psychic, high-profile life coach risks her own reputation to stop him from marrying the wrong woman, only to discover messing with fate has consequences.“Glimpse is reminiscent of the traditional rom-coms popular in the nineties, early 2000's, but injected with a fresh feel with the speculative twist and timely social commentary.”- Jennifer Snow on the film's appeal.About the Team:Convergent Media is a feature film & television investment & production company lead by Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon, providing entertaining shows to the worldwide audience. Recent film projects include Maggie Moore(s) with Jon Hamm and Tina Fey, Meet Cute, starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, The Hating Game with Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell, and The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish.Stella Nova Casting attracts award-winning indie features, awarding-winning commercials, indie pilots, music videos, new media projects, and even cast an Oscar-winning short in 2021. Robin De Lano works with some of the best up-and-coming talent, in front of and behind the camera. Promoting an environment that supports both artists and filmmakers to feel confident and safe to express their creativity, Stella Nova Casting projects span the globe and have been seen at TIFF, Sundance, Lifetime, Amazon, Shudder, Netflix, and most recently Hallmark.Danny J. Boyle is an award-winning commercial and television director, writer and producer. Television credits include shows for Lifetime, Hallmark, Tubi, Comedy Central, MTV, FoxTV, Cartoon Network, Disney and TBS. In addition to drama, crafting great comedy is one of Danny's strengths and passions: he's directed hundreds of sketches for different network series including MADtv, Chocolate News and Incredible Crew.Jennifer Snow is a USA Today bestselling author and screenwriter of over 40 novels and 12 produced rom-coms for television. Credits include holiday films for UPTV, Hallmark, QVC+ and BET+. Writing for HQN/Canary Street Press, Grand Central Publishing, Thomas & Mercer and Entangled Publishing, her novels have been translated for foreign markets and adapted for film and television.ContactJennifer Snow – ...

