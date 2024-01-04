New York judge unseals court documents linking individuals to Jeffrey Epstein

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a New York judge initiated the unsealing of court documents linking various individuals to Jeffrey Epstein, the US financier who died in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes.



The first set of documents released contains 40 previously undisclosed files, totaling nearly 1,000 pages of depositions and statements. It's anticipated that the complete collection will reveal the identities of well-known figures connected to Epstein, including those previously referred to as John or Jane Does in a lawsuit involving Epstein's former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Notably, these revelations don't imply complicity in Epstein's crimes.



The named individuals will likely encompass both prominent figures and those who've openly discussed their ties to Epstein in media interviews, as referenced in the court order mandating the disclosure of their identities.



This disclosure is part of a defamation case involving Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former associate, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022, and Virginia Giuffre, a plaintiff in the lawsuit against both Maxwell and Epstein.



In a recent development, a judge outlined around 180 cases in a 50-page document, stipulating that their identities, under pseudonyms, should be made public within two weeks of the order, scheduled for early January.



Certain individuals have raised objections to having their identities revealed in this case. Lawyers representing "Doe 107" communicated to the judge, expressing concerns about potential victimization in their home country and requesting time to provide reasons for keeping their name sealed.



Lawyers for one individual, "Doe 107", wrote to the judge in the case arguing they could face victimization in their home country, and requested time to submit grounds for their name to remain sealed.

MENAFN04012024000045015839ID1107684141