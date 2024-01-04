Continuem And Falck Unveil A New Digitally Enabled At-Home Medical Services Initially Focused On The Southern California Market

ContinuEM is a distinguished urgent and emergent care center in Lakewood, CA renowned for its ability to provide advanced care for complicated medical cases and for its elevated treatment capabilities. ContinuEM is teaming up with Falck, a global healthcare provider and leader in emergency ambulance services with a significant footprint in California. Together, ContinuEM and Falck aspire to transform the patient journey and experience by providing in-home care teams with access to ER physicians. This combination of in-home care and facility-based care is designed to improve patient outcomes while reducing emergency department visits and hospital utilization; thus, increasing system capacity.

The alliance will greatly broaden the spectrum of services accessible to both ContinuEM and Falck patients within these communities. Patients can now expect to receive exceptional, at home, medical care from skilled clinicians trained and backed by the expertise of board-certified emergency medicine physicians and fortified by ContinuEM's state-of-the-art laboratory, advanced pharmacy, infusion, and imaging capabilities. Not only will this facilitate rapid investigation, triage, and requisite medical services, but it also promises patients the benefit of ContinuEM's exceptional care standards even more promptly, reducing the need for a poor experience in the chronically overcrowded, overburdened and costly hospital-based ERs. ContinuEM's wraparound services are available to the Falck in-home team if care requires escalation to an in-person visit at its state-of-the-art facility. High quality clinical decisions will be conducted by board-certified emergency medicine physicians and their clinical team. These integrated services provided by ContinuEM and Falck Physicians Group ensure a high level of medical access, and improved patient experience and outcomes.

Our innovative care paradigm is coupled with the supplementary advantages of remote and in-home patient monitoring and integration of ContinuEM's proprietary digital health tools under development that leverage unique artificial intelligence models and enhanced medical decision-making and risk stratification.

Patients, healthcare systems and payors alike stand to gain significantly from this innovative approach. Savings to the healthcare system for the population of Los Angeles and Orange counties alone is expected to be $12B, addressing an estimated market size of 8 million patients that use this service.



ContinuEM and Falck Physicians Group are staunch advocates for this next generation in-home care paradigm. Together, these companies are ushering in a transformative era for acute in-home care medical services, emphasizing patient-centered care and optimizing health outcomes.

Freddy Sotelo MD MPH, co-founder and CEO of ContinuEM, in his expanded new role as President and CEO of Falck Physicians Group stated, "Falck is committed to the health and safety of the communities we serve, and we are proud to join forces to provide quality services that are aligned with the needs and demands of our patients."

"We are proud to work with Falck to bring additional important resources consistent with our mission of providing better access to our patients and reducing visits to the emergency departments," stated Dr. Bobby Massoudian MD, President, Chief Operating Officer, and co-founder of ContinuEM.

ContinuEM, a provider of advanced capabilities urgent and emergent care center located in Lakewood California, has achieved the following key milestones since it started operations in August 2021:



Over 30,000 patients treated

500% increase in average daily patient visits

94% decrease in wait time compared to hospital EDs

55% decrease in hospital ED utilization for patients treated at ContinuEM with medical issues too complicated to be seen by current urgent care centers, and 71% decrease in cost to payors and patients over traditional ED visits

"We are proud to have reached these significant milestones which are a testament to our commitment to changing the current care paradigm for unplanned medical care by improving access to healthcare for our patients, and, at the same time, achieve a lower cost to the healthcare system. With this new venture with Falck Physicians Group, we strive to continue this growth and improve access to healthcare for many more patients starting at home, here at our current site, and in new locations to come", continued Dr. Massoudian.

About

ContinuEM

ContinuEM, a Quantem Healthcare, Inc. company, is an advanced-capability, comprehensive urgent and emergent care center positioned to be a leader in the healthcare delivery of unplanned medical issues. ContinuEM offers a wide range of comprehensive products and services that are not available in current urgent care centers and provides improved access to patients with unplanned medical needs at a lower cost that, up until now, has been limited to a costly, traditional hospital ER setting.

About Falck

Falck Physicians Group, located in Orange, California, is part of Falck, a global healthcare provider headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a wide range of service offerings within emergency services and healthcare. Falck is one of the world's largest providers of emergency services with operations in 26 countries, including ambulance services in the United States, and has been helping people in time of need since 1906. Falck employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. As a global leader and with a significant footprint in the Southern California market, Falck brings its comprehensive experience to bear as a trusted partner strengthening local healthcare systems. For more, visit falck

