SIMPLILEARN AND PURDUE UNIVERSITY CELEBRATE THEIR TENTH CONVOCATION, HONORING OVER 600 GRADUATES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , the world's #1 online boot camp for digital economy skills training, hosted its 10th

convocation ceremony along with Purdue University for over 600

post-graduates. Gracing the event with their presence were Professor Dimitrios Peroulis, Senior Vice President for Purdue University Online,

and Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer, Simplilearn as the Guest of Honour.

The convocation ceremony was held to felicitate the meritorious students on their graduation. It was a joint celebration by Purdue University and Simplilearn on the successful completion of the various post-graduate

programs of learners in the following categories: Post Graduate Program in Business Analysis | Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing | Post Graduate Program in Digital Transformation | Post Graduate Program in Digital Supply Chain Management | Post Graduate Program in Data Analytics | Post Graduate Program in Data Engineering | Post Graduate Program in AI and Machine Learning | Post Graduate Program in Data Science

The convocation ceremony was filled with enthusiastic students full of energy and excitement.

Congratulating the post-graduates at the ceremony, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co Founder and Chief Operating Officer of

Simplilearn , said,

"I am delighted to join in this convocation, surrounded by individuals who are passionately pursuing their academic and professional goals. Witnessing the successful academic journeys of our learners brings me immense joy, and I extend heartfelt congratulations to all who have completed their postgraduate programs. On behalf of Simplilearn, I applaud your steadfast dedication and achievements. As you embark on your future endeavors, I encourage you to foster curiosity, embrace innovation, and aim to create a significant impact wherever your journey takes you. Remember, it is the perfect time to upskill, and those who take charge of their careers are poised to reap the benefits of continuous learning and growth."

A learner from the Post Graduate Program in Data Science, Ms. Malathi Govind, shared,

"The Simplilearn Post Graduate Program in Data Science was meticulously crafted and thoughtfully tailored to accommodate the schedules of working professionals like myself. The curriculum and content were both informative and engaging, and the culminating projects in each module reinforced the concepts we had covered in class. The instructors were knowledgeable and demonstrated exceptional patience in explaining intricate concepts."

Another learner from the Post Graduate Program in AI & Machine Learning, Mr. Shady Saeed,

expressed, "Artificial Intelligence for me is much more than just a business tool. It had this mystical and philosophical nature and the Purdue - Simplilearn PG AI/ML course was very engaging. For someone who left programming in the '90s it was a bit hard in the beginning but with all the examples and the support of the faculty, have started to get along and eventually was able to complete projects and even move to elective courses. I would say this course was worth all the effort and an exciting Journey through the world of Learning."

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company,

is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

