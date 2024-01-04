(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The Global Weather App Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Since the beginning of this century, digital industrial clusters have been located in countries such as China and India. Concurrently, these nations have a substantial number of potential clients. As a result, the Asia Pacific region would acquire nearly 30% of the total market share by 2030 Additionally, in order to protect the environment and head off any energy crises in the future, economies in the region are currently working on a number of projects associated with the creation of sustainable and renewable energy. Some of the factors impacting the market are rise in tracking of weather for disaster management, utilization of big data analytics in weather forecasting services and dynamic nature of variables of weather.

Forecasting the weather and issuing early warnings are two important ways to greatly cut down on the number of lives lost and the amount of property damaged by natural disasters including wildfires, avalanches, floods, hurricanes, and tsunamis, amongst others. The changing climate has amplified the unpredictability and severity of weather patterns, making it crucial to closely monitor and track weather for adaptive strategies. In addition, the expansion of specialized industries such as energy and insurance, which could mitigate the economic and financial devastation caused by natural disasters, is fueled by precise and accurate information regarding the potential consequences of weather-related incidents. Thus, all these elements would support market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, Big data analytics empower weather services to provide more localized and hyper-local forecasts.

By processing detailed geographical data and high-resolution weather information, forecasts can cater to specific regions, cities, or even neighborhoods, offering more precise and relevant predictions for local populations. Moreover, big data-driven weather analytics enable tailored services for specific industries. Therefore, the demand for these apps is expanding as by making use of big data technology, local authorities can improve their ability to forecast problems.

However, A significant proportion of atmospheric phenomena incorporated into weather prediction methodologies exhibit non-linear behavior and are profoundly contingent upon the initial meteorological conditions specific to each geographical area. In addition to the inherent non-linearity of the weather data that is acquired by various methods of weather forecasting, like weather observation systems, weather stations, and weather radars, this unpredictablity further contributes to the difficulty of the weather forecasting process, making it one of the most challenging aspects of the field. It is anticipated that these factors may impede the expansion of the market.

Marketplace Outlook

Based on Marketplace, the market is segmented into google play store, apple iOS store and others. The apple iOS segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for high security as well as a multitasking operating system from smartphone users in the United States and the United Kingdom. This desire arises from a concern for the end-users right to the privacy of their own data. Some of the distinguishing aspects that are supporting the market expansion for these applications globally in this sector include faster access and an appealing user experience. The presence of cloud storage, efficient battery utilization, flawless security, and expert-validated recommendations for these apps are all factors that are reflecting the huge market expansion.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the market by generating maximum revenue share in 2022. It is anticipated that there will be significant year-on-year growth in internet penetration in the region, which should contribute to the expansion of the regional market. This rise will be accompanied by an increase in the use of mobile and smart devices. Users of smartphones are very concerned about protecting their personal information. The end-user sectors have a growing demand for weather monitoring systems, which allows these businesses to better align their business activities with the shifting weather conditions that are currently in place. Therefore, the growth of the region is helping the expansion of the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM, Acme AtronOmatic,

AccuWeather, DTN, Windyty, GroundTruth, Yahoo and Apalon.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Marketplace



Google Play Store

Apple iOS Store Others

Companies Profiled in the Report:



IBM

Acme AtronOmatic

AccuWeather

DTN

Windyty

GroundTruth

Yahoo Apalon

