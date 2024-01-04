(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance is crucial when traveling to earthquake-prone destinations, providing coverage for trip cancellations, medical expenses, and other unforeseen costs resulting from earthquakes.

A powerful earthquake struck central Japan

on January 1, 2024, triggering a tsunami alert and leading to significant destruction and loss of life. Yonder Travel Insurance

sheds some light on how travel insurance protects against earthquakes and the importance of purchasing travel insurance if your destination is subject to natural disasters.

Does Travel Insurance Cover Earthquakes?

The good news is that most travel insurance plans provide a 100% reimbursement of your unused trip cost under trip cancellation or trip interruption coverage if your home residence, destination, vacation accommodations, or trip departure are affected by a natural disaster and you have to cancel your trip or return home early. Most travel insurance plans consider covered natural disasters to include:



Earthquakes

Tsunamis

Hurricanes

Tornados

Wildfires And more (check your policy or

ask an expert )

What Other Benefits Should You Consider?

Should you encounter an earthquake during your trip , benefits like medical expense, medical evacuation, and missed connection coverage could be valuable. If you were to get injured or need to be medically evacuated following an earthquake during your trip, travel insurance could foot the bill.

Missed connection is a benefit that would cover additional expenses to catch up with your cruise or tour if you miss the initial departure due to a flight delay caused by a natural disaster.

"If you're visiting destinations prone to earthquakes, it's best to find a policy that includes non-medical evacuation coverage," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of

Yonder Travel Insurance . Not all plans include this benefit, but it could pay to evacuate you to the nearest place of safety if you have to leave your destination due to a natural disaster like an earthquake or tsunami.

"The key takeaway is purchasing travel insurance soon after making your first trip payments or deposits to ensure you have coverage against unexpected natural disasters like earthquakes," says Boynton.

Coverage won't apply if you try to purchase travel insurance

after a natural disaster occurs at your destination.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance

have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

