Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Size To Worth USD 5.50 Billion By 2030 | With A 24% CAGR

Global Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market include AbbVie Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc.

The" Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market" Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease market size was valued at USD 1.22 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 5.50 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24% from 2024 to 2030.

Top Key Players in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market:

AbbVie Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., RegenxBio Inc., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi S.A., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Editas Medicine, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Recent Developments:

December 09, 2023: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced that adult patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) previously treated with two or more prior therapies experienced strong and durable responses with high overall response (ORR) and complete response (CR) rates when treated with epcoritamab (DuoBody® CD3xCD20), an investigational, subcutaneously administered T-cell engaging bispecific antibody. More than half of patients who responded to treatment in the study remained responsive to treatment at the time of data analysis (i.e., median duration of response was not reached). Data from the dose-expansion cohort of the Phase 1/2 EPCORETM NHL-1 clinical trial are being shared during a poster presentation on Saturday, December 9 at 5:30 PM PT at the ASH congress in San Diego, California. Updated data from this study include an optimized, step-up dosing schedule showing reduced incidence and severity of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a notable side effect from immune-engaging cancer treatments.

December 11, 2023: Novartis announced positive topline results from the six-month, double-blind period of the Phase III APPEAR-C3G study of iptacopan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G)1. The study met its primary endpoint, with iptacopan (200 mg twice daily) demonstrating superiority compared to placebo in providing clinically meaningful and statistically significant proteinuria (protein in urine) reduction on top of background therapy at six months1. The safety profile of iptacopan was consistent with previously reported data.

Segmentation of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market:

Segments Covered in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Report

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market by Disease Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

CMT 1

CMT 2

CMT 3

Others

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market by Drug Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Cyclooxygenase-2 inhibitors

Tricyclic antidepressants

Anticonvulsants

Analgesics

Pipeline Drug

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market, By Geography

The multifaceted landscape of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease in North America is shaped by a combination of patient demographics, research initiatives, and healthcare infrastructure, according to a thorough regional analysis of the condition. Within the context of CMT, the United States and Canada constitute North America, which is distinguished by advances in the clinical and research domains. The United States holds significant importance in the regional context of CMT due to its well-established healthcare system and vast research infrastructure. Prominent medical facilities and research establishments are deeply engaged in the diagnosis, care, and ongoing clinical trials of people with CMT. The nation places great emphasis on precision medicine and genetic research, as evidenced by the growing accessibility of sophisticated diagnostic technologies such as genetic testing, which aid in the timely and precise identification of CMT subtypes.

Canada is committed to advancing healthcare innovation, and this is reflected in its efforts in both patient care and research on CMT. In addition to actively participating in international collaborative initiatives, Canadian researchers have made significant contributions to our understanding of CMT phenotypes and genetics. The quality of life for people with CMT nationwide is improved by having access to specialized care and knowledge, especially in large cities. The significance of patient advocacy organizations in North America, like the Canadian Neuropathy Association and the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) in Canada and the United States, is further highlighted by the regional analysis. These groups are essential in promoting research initiatives, offering assistance, and increasing public awareness.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2017 to 2023, and forecast to 2029.

To understand the structure of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

