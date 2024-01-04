3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 8.8 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market

The Exactitude Consultancy 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

Global 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global 3D print photopolymer parts market is anticipated to grow from USD 5.58 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.06 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.80 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Stratasys, 3D Systems, Formlabs, Carbon, EOS, Desktop Metal, Proto Labs, Materialise, Markforged, EnvisionTEC, SLM Solutions, Voxeljet, HP, Ultimaker, XYZprinting, Renishaw, Nano Dimension, Photocentric, Adaptive3D, DSM and others.

Recent Developments: September 27, 2023 –3D Systems announced a partnership with Klarity , a world leader in solutions for radiation therapy, to expand the distribution of its FDA-cleared VSP® Bolus solution. Klarity will offer VSP Bolus within its new line of high-quality patient-specific 3D printed products called Klarity PrintsTM.

November 27, 2023: Stratasys Ltd., a leader in polymer 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions, announced it has partnered with Siemens Healthineers to carry out a landmark research project designed to develop new state-of-the-art solutions for the advancement of medical imaging phantoms for computed tomography (CT) imaging.

3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Report

3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market by Product Type

Stereolithography (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Masked Stereolithography (MSLA)

Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Others

3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market by Resin Type

Standard Resins

Engineering Resins

Biocompatible Resins

High-Temperature Resins

Others

3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market by Application

Prototyping

Medical

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America accounted for the largest market in the 3D print photopolymer parts market. North America accounted for the 37% market share of the global market value. The 3D Print Photopolymer Parts industry is predominantly led by North America, holding the largest market share, and several factors contribute to its prominent position. North America boasts a well-established and mature manufacturing sector that readily embraces advanced technologies. The region's market leadership is further fueled by the presence of major industry players and a robust ecosystem for research and development, facilitating the rapid adoption of 3D printing technologies, particularly those involving photopolymer parts.

Additionally, North America hosts a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods, all extensively leveraging 3D printing for precision manufacturing and customization. The region's emphasis on innovation and technological advancements, coupled with substantial investments in research and development, positions it as a frontrunner in the 3D print photopolymer parts market. Furthermore, a favorable regulatory environment and a high level of awareness among end-users regarding the benefits of 3D printing contribute significantly to North America's market dominance.

Chapter Outline of 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market:

- 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the 3D Print Photopolymer Parts Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

