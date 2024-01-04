FORCE Family Office Introduces Force Private Credit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FORCE Family Office is pleased to announce the launch of Force Private Credit . With interest rates at a 20 year high, credit markets tightening, and the IPO environment becoming more challenging, companies are turning to new strategies to raise capital for operations and expansion. One of those options is private credit.

FORCE Private Credit is led by Neal Neilinger, a leader in credit markets for the past 35 years. Neal's experience includes running credit trading in London for Lehman Brothers and Deutsche Bank as well as an advisor to New York Private Bank & Trust.

“By adding private credit to our portfolio of services, FORCE is giving its network of Family Offices and other investors a powerful complement to traditional fixed income strategies.” Said Mr. Neilinger.“Private credit offers incremental income generation, potential resilience, return enhancement, and diversification.” Over the past decade, private credit has generated higher yield than most other asset classes, including 3-6% over public high yield and broadly syndicated loans. Borrowers have been willing to pay a premium for the certainty of execution, agility, and customization that private lenders offer.

“This is a win/win for our community. It provides our members with another important tool for wealth preservation, while offering a unique solution for the companies we work with to secure the working capital they need to fund their future.” Said FORCE Family Office CEO, Steven Saltzstein.“We're excited to have Neal join us and bring his expertise to our network.”

About FORCE Family Office

Family Office Research Consulting & Events (FORCE Family Office) is the largest network of deal seeking family offices in the United States. Additionally, FORCE had a substantial and growing presence internationally. In 2023 alone, we hosted more than 160 events. Our team is dedicated to helping family offices connect with private and public companies for co-investment, research, education, and philanthropy.

