3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 14.2 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market

The Exactitude Consultancy 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

An informed market study has been uploaded to the source of Exactitude Consultancy is an in-depth analysis of 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market This research reports provides insights on current and future industry trends, enabling readers to identify products and services, driving revenue growth and profitability. This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites global certainties and assurances along with downstream and upstream analysis of key players. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global 3D print plant-based meat market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.64 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.15 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.20 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Aleph Farms, BioTech Foods, CellMeat, Efesto, Finless Foods, Food Ink, Future Meat Technologies, Gelatex, Inovasea, JUST Egg, MeaTech 3D, Novameat, Oatly, Planetary Food, Redefine Meat, Revo Foods, The Vegetarian Butcher, Vivera, Zero-Meat, Zhou Foods and others.

Recent Developments:

02 March 2023: Aleph Farms has acquired a manufacturing facility in Modi'in, Israel, and certain related assets from biotechnology company VBL Therapeutics (VBLT), for an undisclosed sum.

November 14, 2022: Future Meat Technologies (“Future Meat”), the industry-leading company developing innovative food technology to produce cultivated meat, has changed its name to Believer Meats (“Believer”), effective immediately. The rebranding is a big step in the broader strategic transformation of Future Meat into a technology-rooted food company as Believer prepares for its product launch.

3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Report

3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market by Product Type

Red Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Others

3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market by End-User

Household

Restaurants

Food Service

3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market by Technology

Binder Jetting

Extrusion-Based

Inkjet-Based

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

The plant-based meat market in North America has grown significantly, owing to increased consumer awareness of environmental sustainability, health consciousness, and ethical issues. Investing in 3D printing technology for plant-based meat production is on the rise, with a variety of startups and established organizations investigating innovative applications of 3D printing in this sector. The region is at the forefront of scientific developments in plant-based meat 3D printing. Companies are investing in R&D to increase the precision, speed, and scalability of 3D printing processes, with the goal of improving the overall quality and efficiency of plant-based meat production.

The capacity to modify the texture, flavor, and look of goods is one of the primary benefits of 3D printing in the plant-based meat market. North American enterprises are taking use of this potential to develop plant-based meat substitutes that closely resemble traditional meat, matching customer expectations and extending the gastronomic possibilities in plant-based cuisine. Plant-based diets and alternative protein sources are gaining popularity among North American consumers, notably in the United States and Canada. Consumer desires for ecological and ethical food choices are aligned with the 3D print plant-based meat sector, which contributes to the sector's acceptability and market development.

Chapter Outline of 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market:

- 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the 3D Print Plant-Based Meat Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

